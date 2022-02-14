$117.18 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report $117.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.48 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

