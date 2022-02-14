1,230,424 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Purchased by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,230,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,000. Everi accounts for approximately 10.2% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned 1.35% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

