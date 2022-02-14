13,104 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,945,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $256.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

