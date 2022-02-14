$14.91 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report $14.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.76 million and the lowest is $12.06 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $81.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $81.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.31 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDE opened at $6.87 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

