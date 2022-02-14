15,749 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $265.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

