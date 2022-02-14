$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

DOV stock opened at $160.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $170.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,173,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Dover by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 174,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

