$2.53 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.