$2.55 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.48. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $140.92.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

