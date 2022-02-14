200,000 Shares in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) Acquired by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.94% of Chavant Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAY remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Monday. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

