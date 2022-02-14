22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of 22nd Century Group worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $372.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XXII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James upped their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

