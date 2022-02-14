$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce $29.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $30.70 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $104.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $54.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Docebo by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.