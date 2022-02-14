2,970,000 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,551,000.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.
NASDAQ:HCVIU opened at $9.93 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVIU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU).
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.