2U, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for 2U in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.