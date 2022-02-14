2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Christopher J. Paucek Acquires 26,040 Shares

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. 6,236,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in 2U by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 152,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

