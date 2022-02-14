2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Purchases $1,037,300.00 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.55. 6,236,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,549. The company has a market cap of $719.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

