$3.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.61. 31,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,552. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

