34,454 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $185.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,849. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

