375,940 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.42% of F45 Training at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $176,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

