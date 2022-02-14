3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.3M also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $155.36 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

