3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to $35.71-36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.73 billion.3M also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.650 EPS.

3M stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.36 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $180.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

