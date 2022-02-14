400,000 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.07% of OceanTech Acquisitions I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTEC. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

