47,000 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of AutoNation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.