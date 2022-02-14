47,000 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of AutoNation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AN stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $133.48.
AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
