$5.17 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.08 and the highest is $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $20.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.39 to $20.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

