$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.48 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

