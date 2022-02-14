$562.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $562.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.30 million and the highest is $571.40 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $127.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

