$662.96 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $662.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.64 million and the lowest is $656.60 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $95.74 on Monday. Masonite International has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

