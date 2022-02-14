735,000 Shares in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,160,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.