77,409 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,979,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,073,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,900,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,370,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,693,000.
NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,190. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.
