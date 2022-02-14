$791.65 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $791.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $829.22 million. TransUnion reported sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $101.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

