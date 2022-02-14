81,784 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

