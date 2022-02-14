a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

