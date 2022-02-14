A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.23. 938,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,270. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,556 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

