A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 3.7%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 4,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.24%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 588,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

