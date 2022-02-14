AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,400 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 690.2 days.

SKUFF opened at $20.90 on Monday. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.