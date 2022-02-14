AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,400 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 15th total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 690.2 days.
SKUFF opened at $20.90 on Monday. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKUFF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.