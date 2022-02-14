ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Down 5.3%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 47,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 92,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 2,145.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.25%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002.

