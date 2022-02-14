Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 370,015 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.58% of Accenture worth $3,201,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $325.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

