ACENT (ACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ACENT has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $645,103.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00037757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00105515 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

