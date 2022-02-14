Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 63.8% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $139,272.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.95 or 0.06950560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00293309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00775643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00408409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00219124 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

