adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0012

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. adbank has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $31,172.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

