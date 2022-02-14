ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.48 ($7.36) and last traded at €6.59 ($7.49). Approximately 6,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.80 ($7.73).

The stock has a market cap of $721.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About ADLER Real Estate

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

