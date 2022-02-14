Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,752. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

