Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Acquires $954,990.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 522,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -339.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $41.81.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after buying an additional 1,674,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after buying an additional 1,314,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 578,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $8,802,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
