Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.200-$13.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

