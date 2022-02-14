Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-13.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.200-$13.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.95.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $224.28. 1,493,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,263. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.