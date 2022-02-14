Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 470,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,143. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

