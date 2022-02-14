Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,877,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,160.92) to €2,500.00 ($2,873.56) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,893.75.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

