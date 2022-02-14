Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Down 48.7% in January

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE AENZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.66. 10,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,179. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.