Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $77.00. The company traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 84833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Affirm by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affirm by 663.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.