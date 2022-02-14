agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 3.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.70. 3,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,984,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in agilon health by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.