Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

